VML's Anna Vogt Joining Edelman As Global Strategy Lead
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Edelman has named VML's Anna Vogt the agency's next global chief strategy officer.
In the role, Vogt will be responsible for leading a range of Edelman's global team including strategists, creatives and client leaders. She is charged with elevating the agency's strategic product, with a focus on developing new products and generating ideas. She will also be charged with advancing the firm's Earned Flywheel framework and scaling the use of data and AI-powered intelligence tools, including Edelman's LLM-based system TrustStream.
Vogt will report to integrated solutions & delivery president Tristan Roy. She is replacing Brent Nelsen, who is retiring.
Vogt currently serves as EMEA chief strategy officer at VML, overseeing strategic output across the region. She began her career as a WPP Fellow before holding senior strategy roles at BBH, MullenLowe (as head of planning), and TBWA London (as CSO).
