DGCA Summons Indigo CEO Over Flight Disruptions

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers

Mumbai- Aviation safety regulator DGCA has directed crisis-ridden IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to appear at its office on Thursday and submit a complete report, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions, a statement said on Wednesday.

Elbers has been asked to appear at the DGCA office at 3 pm on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said that the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting.

As per the regulator's order, the airline has been asked to present information on the flight restoration, recruitment plan of pilots and crew, with updated position of pilot and cabin crew strength, number of flights cancelled and refunds processed, among others.

Following large-scale disruptions to its services, which resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled, delayed/ rescheduled, the DGCA appointed a panel to probe the disruptions.