Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Train Tickets Most Affordable In India: Vaishnaw

2025-12-10 06:10:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi- Rail ticket prices are most affordable in India as compared to neighbouring and developed countries, and the Indian Railways gave Rs 60,000 crore subsidy last year to keep the ticket prices low, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Congress member M K Vishnu Prasad in the Lok Sabha on whether the government plans to restore the rail ticket discount to senior citizens as it was before Covid, Vaishnaw said the prices of tickets in India are about five or 10 per cent of the prices in developed countries.

“Even compared to neighbouring countries, the ticket is kept at a very, very affordable price,” the minister said during the Question Hour.

Last year, the Indian Railways gave about Rs 60,000 crore subsidy so that the passenger transport can remain affordable, he said.

“Even compared to our neighbouring countries, India is providing the most affordable transportation to our citizens or passengers,” Vaishnaw said.

