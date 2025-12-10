Reptiles Are Neglected And Mistreated. Here's How We Can Take Better Care Of Them

MENAFN - The Conversation) Reptiles get a bad rap. As symbols of evil or villainy in Western culture, they are often linked to sin and betrayal, an association that dates all the way back to the origins of Judeochristian theology. This is not the case in all cultures though. Many other traditions see crocodiles, snakes and turtles as gods, guardians or symbols of transformation.

Despite this rich cultural history, a lot of popular belief surrounding reptiles is still negative. It is difficult to specify how much of this stems solely from folklore, as our aversion to reptiles is rooted in a mix of social and evolutionary factors.

Studies on primates suggest that we are predisposed to fear certain characteristics of snakes because of potential danger. Their lack of facial expression and dissimilarity from humans also plays a part, contributing to the perception of reptiles as strange, unintelligent creatures.

Additionally, reptiles are a diverse group that we actually know very little about. This, alongside their bad public image, influences how we treat them.

Snakes have great significance in many different cultures. Here, a cantil viper (Agkistrodon bilineatus) in captivity in Faunia zoo, in Madrid. Alicia Bartolomé, Author provided (no reuse)

Substandard conditions

Although they tend to go unnoticed compared to birds and mammals, reptiles live alongside us. In the latest European Union report on animals used in research, from 2022, 0.1% were reptiles. Although this may seem small, it represents more than 4,500 individuals, a number that grew by almost 200% in four years. Furthermore, the report only includes animals in authorised procedures, and does not count reptiles captured temporarily.

This means an unknown number of animals are often housed in poor conditions that do not meet their basic needs, affecting both temporarily captured reptiles and those who spend their entire lives in captivity, whether as pets or in zoos. Although studies on this subject are limited, several indicate that their needs are rarely met, leading to health or behavioural problems such as repetitive interaction with the glass of the terrarium, which can cause injuries to the snout.

A Philippine sailfin lizard (Hydrosaurus pustulatus) at the Bioparco di Roma, with a damaged snout from excessive interaction with the glass of its terrarium. Alicia Bartolomé, Author provided (no reuse)

Improving reptile wellbeing

Environmental enrichment emerged to alleviate these deficiencies and offer animals something to do in environments that rarely change. Today, it is a field of study and a tool for improving animal welfare. It goes beyond merely addressing an animal's basic needs; its aim is to enable them to thrive.

In practice, this means making additions to the environment (toys, structures, sensory or social stimulation) that promote natural behaviours. The key is not only to introduce changes, but to tailor them to the specific needs of each species and make sure they actually improve their welfare.

Training is considered a form of enrichment. Here, a Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) is being trained to wait for a whistle before lunging for food. Alicia Bartolomé, CC BY-SA

In a study based on my own doctoral thesis, we addressed the lack of attention reptiles have received in this field. First, we contacted European zoos to assess how they apply enrichment. Although most of them had measures in place, many of the practices referred to as“enrichment” did not go beyond meeting basic needs, such as maintaining a suitable temperature.

We then designed and evaluated enrichment proposals for two species of lizards of the genus Podarcis. One consisted of introducing smells (on pieces of paper) from other individuals into the terrariums, a natural stimulus that these lizards encounter daily in the outside world. Another consisted of a tree stump with holes that the lizards had to climb into and explore to find food. We also increased the structural and thermal complexity of the terrarium by adding platforms at different heights.

To assess the effects of enrichment on the well-being of the lizards, we observed their behaviour. In an enriched terrarium, the lizards rubbed against the glass less, reducing the risk of injury. They also spent more time moving around and sticking out their tongues, behaviours that show increased exploration of new stimuli. Animals have an innate desire to investigate and obtain information, and that exploration can be rewarding in itself.

In addition, we also measured corticosterone, a stress hormone (similar to cortisol ) that can be analysed non-invasively in faeces. We found that its levels increased over time in captivity, except during enrichment phases, suggesting that enrichment reduces stress levels. Although preliminary, the data suggests that enrichment had a positive physiological impact on these lizards.

A male wall lizard (Podarcis muralis) in the laboratory, climbing on the nutritional tree stump, one of the enrichments we evaluated. Alicia Bartolomé, CC BY-SA

The lizard trade

Our findings help to challenge common misconceptions about reptiles. They are animals with complex cognitive abilities and social lives that exhibit playful behaviour. They have more needs than we recognise.

Although much remains to be done, reptiles and other traditionally overlooked animals are attracting increasing interest. The current situation makes it imperative, as most captive reptiles come from the wildlife trade – a profitable business for some, but one that claims many lives.

Up to 36% of reptile species are traded, often illegally. We know very little about the biology and behaviour of many of these species, yet we buy and sell them as if they were collectibles. Their wellbeing is rarely a priority: before being sold they are kept in unsanitary conditions, with no consideration for space, nutritional, temperature or humidity requirements.

After being sold, the premature death rate is over 70%. In addition to welfare issues, the trade in exotic animals also causes ecological damage, including overexploitation and the introduction of invasive species.

In this context, environmental enrichment is an opportunity to educate and raise awareness, helping to better understand the behaviour, abilities and needs of animals that are often ignored. As long as we continue to keep animals in captivity, ensuring their welfare will be our moral obligation.

This article was originally published in Spanish