Azerbaijan Cracks Down On Citizens Involved In Illegal Armed Groups Abroad

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani authorities have carried out comprehensive investigative measures following reports that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan were involved in the creation of illegal armed groups and were being exploited by foreign intelligence services for reconnaissance, sabotage, and terrorist activities, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the State Security Service (SSS).

SSS noted that the investigation revealed that Azerbaijani citizens, who considered themselves part of the“criminal underworld,” had been recruited into illegal armed groups operating outside Azerbaijan. These groups reportedly included personnel directed by officials of foreign states and were involved in criminal activities beyond Azerbaijani borders.

The DSS reported that Amid Sameddin oglu Mammadov, born in 1995 and suspected of committing these crimes, was located abroad and apprehended following a series of operational-search measures. He has been brought to Azerbaijan to face investigation.

Additionally, Nurlan Ilham oglu Safarov, born in 1997, and Edik Nabi oglu Israfilov, born in 1983, were also detained in connection with these offenses and have been held accountable under Azerbaijani law.

The suspects have been charged under Articles 12.1 and 279.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, relating to participation in illegal armed groups outside the country, and have been placed in pretrial detention by court order.

Authorities confirmed that ongoing measures are underway, and further information regarding other individuals involved will be provided to the public in due course.