Garabagh Emerges As New Investment Hub Ahead Of Major Forum

Baku is set to become the focal point of Azerbaijan–Türkiye economic collaboration as the II Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum prepares to kick off on December 23. The event, supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye, and jointly organized by AZPROMO and TÜİB, promises to showcase the growing synergy between the two countries' business communities.

Ahead of the forum, a press conference on December 10 offered media representatives a glimpse into the agenda, highlighting the forum's ambition to connect senior officials, top business leaders, and industry associations. With more than 500 attendees expected, the event aims to open doors to new investment opportunities, deepen bilateral cooperation, and set the stage for long-term economic integration.

Against this backdrop, Hüseyin Büyükfırat, President of the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists, shared his perspectives exclusively with Azernews:

- How do you assess the current situation regarding the investment environment in Garabagh? What are the new investment opportunities and the expected employment capacity?

- Our aim is not only to attract new investments but also to ensure that existing investments continue to strengthen. Some tasks need to be done in this regard: coordination with relevant institutions, providing investors with accurate information, and accelerating necessary processes. We are currently working on comprehensive and highly impactful projects concerning Karabakh. Providing employment for people who have returned to the region after many years-or are preparing to return-is a major priority. In this context, discussions are underway on investments that will create between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs, and some of these projects will likely be announced at the Forum.

The incentives provided by Azerbaijan, the opening of roads, the revitalization of the Middle Corridor, and the strengthening of Silk Road connections have turned the region into a serious investment alternative. Due to shrinking markets in some sectors in Türkiye, our companies have been turning to countries like Africa and Egypt. However, we especially want to emphasize that Garabagh is also a strong, emerging alternative. Together with our trade attaché and all relevant state institutions, we are working to strengthen the investment environment. Our main goal is to properly explain the existing opportunities in Azerbaijan not only to Türkiye but also to third countries. Investors naturally have questions about incentives and support. Thanks to this Forum, all institutions and ministries are gathered under one roof, and investors' questions are answered directly. This eliminates many misconceptions and leads to more transparent communication.

- Is there a plan to integrate the Organization of Turkic States into these investment forums in the future, or to involve member countries more comprehensively in the process?

- The steps taken in the Turkic world in recent years are a source of pride for all of us. One of the areas where this unity will be felt most strongly is trade, and significant progress is being made in this direction. We believe that our forum will continue even more strongly in its second, third, and subsequent years. As the process advances, the interest of different regions and members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will naturally increase, and they will become more involved in this platform. We already invited all these countries to our forum. Promotion is very important here; both you and I have responsibilities in this regard. A participant from Cyprus asked a similar question earlier. On this occasion, we also call upon businesspeople from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus: We want them to join this forum. It is very valuable for us to see them here. The same applies to the other Turkic Republics as well.

- Does TÜİB have any studies or special programs aimed at opening up the Turkish market for small and medium-sized enterprises operating in Azerbaijan?

- TÜİB is not a company or holding; it is an association that brings together a broad business community-from major holding companies in Türkiye and Azerbaijan to small and medium-sized enterprises. Our association includes major organizations such as Azersun Holding, Paşa Holding, Mr. Fix, Ziraat Bankası, Anadolu Group, Coca-Cola, and Koç Group. You are familiar with the significant work these groups are doing in Azerbaijan, such as opening factories and establishing production facilities. Our doors are open to all businesspeople. We are constantly holding meetings to support SMEs in Azerbaijan in accessing the Turkish market. We assist anyone who has questions, is seeking cooperation, or wishes to establish commercial connections. Together with our state institutions and trade attachés, we strive to provide all possible support.

Within this structure, we also conduct regular SME-focused work. We meet almost every month; we listen to the companies' issues and the challenges they face. We convey these matters to state institutions in Azerbaijan, as well as to ministries and relevant institutions in Türkiye. We act as a constant bridge between the two countries, doing our best to remove obstacles to bilateral trade. This cooperation platform is continuously updated with new initiatives and programs, and it is possible that some new steps will be announced at the Forum.

- What are the main investment trends and sectors that Turkish and Azerbaijani companies are currently showing the most interest in?

- It would not be accurate to highlight only one sector, as interest spans a broad range of fields-literally hundreds. However, as reflected in the Forum's panel topics, green energy, technology, and technoparks, sustainable development fields, industrial zones, and next-generation infrastructure projects are among the most prominent areas. We believe Azerbaijan has entered a new era. In the post-victory period, we aim to draw the attention of international investors to this country. It is our duty to promote all existing and upcoming opportunities in Azerbaijan, not only in Türkiye but also in third countries.

Therefore, investment trends are not limited to specific sectors. There is increasing interest across a wide spectrum-from energy to technology, from industry to logistics. Our role is to ensure that this growing interest transforms into concrete investments through accurate information and effective guidance.