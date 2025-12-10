Chemical, Cosmetics Sector Leads Industrial Exports In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) – The chemical and cosmetics sector recorded the highest export value among industrial sectors during the first nine months of this year, followed by the leather and textile, engineering and electrical, and other key industrial sectors, according to data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).Exports from the chemical and cosmetics sector rose by 9 percent, reaching JD 1.448 billion, compared to JD 1.329 billion for the same period last year.The leather and textile sector posted JD 1.312 billion in exports, up from JD 1.305 billion, marking a 0.5 percent increase.Exports from the engineering, electrical, and information technology sector increased by 10 percent, reaching JD 1.231 billion, compared to JD 1.115 billion last year.Exports from the mining sector totaled JD 859 million, up from JD 768 million, reflecting a 12 percent increase.Exports from the food, beverage, agricultural, and livestock sectors grew by 14 percent, reaching JD 665 million, compared to JD 583 million for the same period last year.The plastics and rubber sector recorded a value of JD 139 million, rising by 11 percent from JD 126 million.The construction industry posted one of the strongest increases, with exports reaching JD 136 million, compared to JD 72 million, an 88 percent rise.Exports from the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies sector increased by 7 percent, reaching JD 106 million, up from JD 99 million.In contrast, the wood and furniture sector saw exports decline by 11 percent, falling to JD 27 million from JD 30 million.Overall, total industrial exports reached JD 6.393 billion, compared to JD 5.874 billion last year, reflecting a 9 percent increase.