Kuwaiti, UN Officials Reiterate Importance Of Human Rights During Global Celebration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- A number of Kuwaiti and UN officials reiterated on Wednesday the importance of safeguarding and bolstering human rights on World Human Rights Day.
This came during a function held at the Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute under the auspices of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and the organization of the National Diwan of Human Rights (NDHR).
Delivering a speech, Assistant Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani affirmed that maintaining human rights was a national duty shared by the state, civil society organizations, and the private sector.
Ambassador Al-Daihani, who was representing the Foreign Minister, asserted that choosing Kuwait to the membership of the human rights council reflected its commitment to safeguarding this right nationally, regionally, and internationally.
The selection also demonstrated international trust in Kuwait's efforts within this domain, he added.
For his part, chairman of the Tripartite Committee for the Management of NDHR, Minister Plenipotentiary Anas Al-Shaheen, said that the diwan operated according to an institutional methodology of work with state entities and civil society organizations.
He commended the strategic partnership with the UN and affiliated entities in Kuwaiti, saying that it reinforced cooperation with bolstering human rights in Kuwait.
Meanwhile, Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office in Kuwait, Naser Al-Shatti, said that the partnership between the UN and Kuwait had been boosted ever since the signing of the MoU between the office in Kuwait and NDHR in 2021.
He pointed out that Kuwait had reflected its strong commitment to the UN human rights mechanisms and this could be seen in the May fourth, 2025 review of its human rights report, which garnered widespread praise.
Al-Shatti said that the continuous review of national legislations on issues of human rights reflected Kuwait's commitment to international standards, revealing that the country implemented 70 percent of recommendations on its national report.
Various UN agencies cooperated with Kuwait in mltiple sectors concerned with human rights, he affirmed, adding that the NDHR was a vital partner in this regard. (end)
