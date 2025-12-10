Discover Your Hair Universe And Get That Extra Flair With SHEGLAM Hair - Now Available In Stores Across GCC

SHEGLAM invites beauty lovers across the GCC to step into a new hair universe with the regional launch of SHEGLAM Hair, its newest category dedicated to empowering self-expression through trend-driven styling tools and innovative hair essentials.

Now officially available across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, the line brings professional-grade performance, intuitive design, and everyday creativity to consumers across the region. Their extensive selection of trendsetting products and bestselling haircare and styling tools will leave you feeling confident, comfortable and entirely your own.

Earlier this month, SHEGLAM hosted an exclusive launch event in Riyadh, where press and influencers joined together at Whites, to unveil the collection. Guests enjoyed immersive styling stations, live demonstrations, and personalised hair sessions that showcased how SHEGLAM Hair empowers everyone to experiment, play, and elevate their everyday look.

Every SHEGLAM Hair styling tool and product is designed to protect your do, offer personalised care for all hair textures; give intuitive yet professional solutions and let you dive deeper into your journey of self-discovery and get creative with your style. With SHEGLAM Hair, your locks will shine brighter, feel stronger and be ready for all creative adventures.

SHEGLAM It Curl One Touch Automatic Curler

Get fast and easy curls at the touch of a button with the hugely popular It Curl One Touch Automatic Curler, SHEGLAM's answer to flawless curls without the fuss. Available in two sizes, its best-selling hair tool has a unique anti-tangle design to effectively prevent hair tangling or pulling, and protect your hair from damage, plus it's super simple to use - just tuck, tap and twirl.

With 3 temperature options (170°C to 210°C), it's suitable for all hair types, ensuring great results with every use. Plus, it's ready to use in 60 seconds and it only takes 10 minutes to curl a complete hairstyle. It's easy to see why over 1 million units sold in its launch year and its popularity keeps on growing.

SHEGLAM Beach Babe Hair Waver

Looking for that effortless beach wave? Create beautiful, wavy curls in minutes with the Beach Babe Hair Waver that is designed for quick, easy styling for medium and long hair. The innovative 2-heating-barrel design is perfect for creating those beautiful, effortless and voluminous beach waves in no time.

Designed to look after the health of your hair, the waver contains 50 million negative ions to effectively smooth frizz, reduce static electricity, and leave hair smooth and shiny. The ceramic-coated panel uses a unique GLOSS PROTM coating to protect your hair, ensuring that each strand remains healthy and shiny even after heat styling.

From tackling hairstyling hiccups to creating solutions that work for all hair types, SHEGLAM Hair is here to make every day a great hair day. We've teamed up with the best in the business to create products that offer professional-grade results without a salon visit, letting you get creative and express your style, your way.

