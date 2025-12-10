Jordan Showcases Food Industry At 'Food Africa' Expo In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Jordan marked a strong presence at the "Food Africa" exhibition in Cairo, where leading Jordanian food-industry companies are showcasing their products at one of the continent's most prominent trade events.The exhibition opened Tuesday in the Egyptian capital and will run until December 12, drawing thousands of buyers, investors, and industry specialists from across the region.Jordan's Ambassador to Cairo, Amjad Al-Adaileh, toured the Jordanian pavilion and praised the country's energetic participation, represented by nearly 15 pioneering companies in food manufacturing, packaging, and related sectors. He said the event offers a powerful platform for Jordanian producers to promote their high-quality, competitive goods and to expand their presence in fast-growing markets.Accompanied by Fathi Al-Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, and Omar Jweied, CEO of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company, Al-Adaileh visited the booths of participating companies and reviewed their latest products. He highlighted the exhibition's role in opening doors for new partnerships with business leaders, industrial investors, and companies eager to engage with the region's expanding food sector.He noted that Jordanian products enjoy a strong regional reputation thanks to their quality, competitive pricing, and the Kingdom's strategic location, which offers easy access to major markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe."Food Africa," now in its tenth edition, is recognized as one of the largest regional and international gatherings for agricultural products and food industries. This year's exhibition brings together more than 1,200 companies from 45 countries, representing sectors ranging from agriculture and food processing to packaging and food-manufacturing machinery.