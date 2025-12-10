403
Minimum of one hundred fourteen people get killed in Sudan
(MENAFN) At least 114 people, including 63 children, have been killed in Sudan’s South Kordofan state following a series of drone attacks allegedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to regional authorities cited by reports.
Sudanese officials stated that the strikes began on Thursday in the town of Kalogi. RSF units reportedly targeted a children’s kindergarten twice before hitting a rural hospital, where the majority of fatalities occurred. Essam al-Din Al-Nano, the executive director of Kalogi, said, “The number of victims in the city rose to 114 dead and 71 wounded,” as reported by local media.
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the injured were transferred to Abu Jebaiha Hospital in South Kordofan for urgent care. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted on X that 63 children had died in the attacks, and called for immediate blood donations and medical assistance. He also highlighted that paramedics and emergency responders came under fire while trying to evacuate the injured from the kindergarten.
The situation in Sudan has worsened across the country, particularly in North Darfur. On October 26, the RSF claimed control over Al-Fashir, the regional capital, home to the army’s Sixth Infantry Division. Following the RSF advance, the Sudan Doctors’ Union reported that over 2,200 people were killed within hours, and an estimated 390,000 residents were displaced.
The WHO expressed deep alarm in October after reports indicated that more than 460 people had been killed at Al-Fashir’s only operational hospital during the offensive. The attacks underscore the escalating humanitarian crisis and ongoing violence in Sudan.
