403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump signals tariffs on India after accusing it of “dumping” rice
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose further tariffs on India, accusing the country of “dumping” rice into the American market. The warning came during a White House meeting with farmers who complained that imports from India and Canada, including rice and fertilizers, were undermining domestic producers.
“Why is India allowed to do that?” Trump asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “They have to pay tariffs… All right, and we’ll take care of it. Tariffs solve the problem in two minutes,” he added.
India is the world’s largest rice producer and exporter, holding a 30.3% share of global exports in 2024-2025. Last year, India exported 234,000 tons of rice to the US, which imports roughly 1.3 million tons annually. By comparison, the US produces less than 2% of the world’s rice but exports nearly 5% of global trade.
The US already imposes a 50% tariff on Indian rice, including 25% reciprocal levies and additional punitive measures tied to New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia. Trump’s latest threat coincides with US diplomatic efforts to stabilize ties, with Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker visiting India to advance trade negotiations.
India remains optimistic that a trade pact with the US can be finalized by year-end. The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for $52 billion in exports in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.
“Why is India allowed to do that?” Trump asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “They have to pay tariffs… All right, and we’ll take care of it. Tariffs solve the problem in two minutes,” he added.
India is the world’s largest rice producer and exporter, holding a 30.3% share of global exports in 2024-2025. Last year, India exported 234,000 tons of rice to the US, which imports roughly 1.3 million tons annually. By comparison, the US produces less than 2% of the world’s rice but exports nearly 5% of global trade.
The US already imposes a 50% tariff on Indian rice, including 25% reciprocal levies and additional punitive measures tied to New Delhi’s continued oil imports from Russia. Trump’s latest threat coincides with US diplomatic efforts to stabilize ties, with Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker visiting India to advance trade negotiations.
India remains optimistic that a trade pact with the US can be finalized by year-end. The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for $52 billion in exports in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment