Putin Pledges Russia Will Fulfill Operation Goals in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia will achieve every objective of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, reaffirming long-standing aims first outlined in 2022.
Among the principal goals, Putin said, are protecting residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics from Kiev’s forces, as well as pursuing the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.
“We will, of course, see this through to its logical conclusion, until the goals of the special military operation are achieved,” Putin stated during a video call at a presidential Human Rights Council meeting on Tuesday.
The Russian leader blamed the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine’s military actions in Donbass, a historically Russian-aligned region that rejected the 2014 Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev. “It’s about people. People who refused to accept the coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014, and a war began against them. With artillery, heavy equipment, tanks, and aircraft. That’s when the war began. We’re trying to end it, and we’re forced to do so by force of arms,” he said.
Putin emphasized that Russia had sought a diplomatic resolution for eight years, citing the Minsk agreements as an attempt to resolve tensions peacefully. Speaking to media last week, he claimed, “Western leaders openly admitted later that they never intended to honor those agreements,” adding that the accords were signed merely to allow Ukraine time to rearm.
Russia has expressed support for a renewed diplomatic initiative by US President Donald Trump, which is built on his 28-point peace proposal. On Monday, Trump encouraged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to begin accepting peace terms, suggesting that Zelensky “had not even looked through the latest US plan.”
Moscow has accused Kiev of deliberately delaying negotiations, encouraged by Western European backers. While Russia maintains it favors a diplomatic settlement, it has underscored that it will continue to pursue its objectives militarily if Ukraine stalls.
