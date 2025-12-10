403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky agrees to elections only with Western security guarantees
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he is willing to hold a presidential election but only if the West provides security guarantees. His term expired in May 2024, but he has postponed elections due to martial law. Russia has since labeled him “illegitimate,” claiming that legal authority now rests with the Ukrainian parliament, and warned that Zelensky’s status could complicate peace negotiations.
US President Donald Trump recently criticized Zelensky, accusing him of undermining democracy and even calling him a “dictator” earlier this year. Zelensky responded that he is “ready for the elections” but stressed the need for protection against ongoing Russian attacks while voting takes place.
“If that happens, Ukraine will be ready to conduct elections in the next 60 to 90 days,” Zelensky said, adding that he plans to ask parliament to draft amendments to martial law legislation.
The discussion over elections coincides with deliberations on a US-drafted peace plan, reportedly requiring Ukraine to hold polls within 100 days of a ceasefire, while Western capitals push for post-conflict security guarantees.
Zelensky’s approval rating has fallen to 20.3% amid a major energy sector corruption scandal involving close associates, according to an Info Sapiens poll. Former top commander Valery Zaluzhny, now Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, is polling at 19.1% and is rumored to be preparing for a potential electoral campaign.
US President Donald Trump recently criticized Zelensky, accusing him of undermining democracy and even calling him a “dictator” earlier this year. Zelensky responded that he is “ready for the elections” but stressed the need for protection against ongoing Russian attacks while voting takes place.
“If that happens, Ukraine will be ready to conduct elections in the next 60 to 90 days,” Zelensky said, adding that he plans to ask parliament to draft amendments to martial law legislation.
The discussion over elections coincides with deliberations on a US-drafted peace plan, reportedly requiring Ukraine to hold polls within 100 days of a ceasefire, while Western capitals push for post-conflict security guarantees.
Zelensky’s approval rating has fallen to 20.3% amid a major energy sector corruption scandal involving close associates, according to an Info Sapiens poll. Former top commander Valery Zaluzhny, now Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, is polling at 19.1% and is rumored to be preparing for a potential electoral campaign.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment