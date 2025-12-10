403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky reports no territorial deal has been reached with US
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine has not reached a compromise with US negotiators regarding territory in the conflict with Russia. Speaking in London on Monday after meetings with the UK, France, and Germany, Zelensky stated that Kiev will soon submit new peace proposals to US President Donald Trump.
“The Americans are in the mood to find compromises. But there are clearly difficult issues regarding territory, and no compromise has been reached there,” Zelensky told journalists. He reiterated Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from parts of Donbass still under its control, rejecting a key Russian ceasefire demand. “Russia is, of course, insisting that we give up territories. We, naturally, don’t want to do that and that’s what we’re fighting for,” he said.
Zelensky also claimed that Kiev had removed “clearly anti-Ukrainian” provisions from Trump’s peace plan, which in earlier drafts reportedly called for Ukrainian forces to leave part of the Donetsk People’s Republic and for Donbass and Crimea to be recognized as “de facto Russian.” Trump stated that the proposal had been revised with input from both Russia and Ukraine, but expressed disappointment, claiming Zelensky had not read the latest US version.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, asserted during his trip to India that Russian forces are making steady progress on the front line and warned that Moscow would liberate all of Donbass by force if Ukrainian troops do not evacuate.
“The Americans are in the mood to find compromises. But there are clearly difficult issues regarding territory, and no compromise has been reached there,” Zelensky told journalists. He reiterated Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw troops from parts of Donbass still under its control, rejecting a key Russian ceasefire demand. “Russia is, of course, insisting that we give up territories. We, naturally, don’t want to do that and that’s what we’re fighting for,” he said.
Zelensky also claimed that Kiev had removed “clearly anti-Ukrainian” provisions from Trump’s peace plan, which in earlier drafts reportedly called for Ukrainian forces to leave part of the Donetsk People’s Republic and for Donbass and Crimea to be recognized as “de facto Russian.” Trump stated that the proposal had been revised with input from both Russia and Ukraine, but expressed disappointment, claiming Zelensky had not read the latest US version.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, asserted during his trip to India that Russian forces are making steady progress on the front line and warned that Moscow would liberate all of Donbass by force if Ukrainian troops do not evacuate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment