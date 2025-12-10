403
S. Korean president orders investigation into religious-political links
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has directed authorities to investigate alleged links between religious organizations and political figures, according to reports on Wednesday.
The order follows a referral from a special counsel to police regarding possible connections between the Unification Church and lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party.
“President Lee instructed (authorities) to carry out a thorough investigation into allegations of illegal involvement between a specific religious group and political figures, regardless of party affiliation or position,” a statement from the presidential office said.
The probe comes as Yun Young-ho, a former official of the Unification Church linked to a corruption scandal involving the previous administration, is expected to name lawmakers who allegedly received funds from the church during his final trial hearing on Wednesday. Yun is accused of giving luxury gifts to former first lady Kim Keon Hee in exchange for business favors in 2022.
