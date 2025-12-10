403
Arab League Rebukes Israeli Incursion into UNRWA Headquarters
(MENAFN) The Arab League issued a sharp rebuke Tuesday following an Israeli incursion into the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters located in occupied East Jerusalem.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit cautioned through an official statement that the operation signifies ongoing attempts to dismantle UNRWA's operational capacity and institutional foothold within occupied Palestinian territories.
Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the secretary-general, dismissed Israeli accusations leveled against the humanitarian organization as baseless.
The Israeli claims against the UN agency "lack any legal or logical foundation," Roshdy emphasized, noting that the raid "forms part of a systematic and sustained effort to terminate UNRWA's presence and operations."
He urged the international community "to intervene in an effective and decisive manner to bring an end to this campaign targeting the Agency."
UNRWA provides "vital health, education, and employment services to millions of Palestinian refugees across its five fields of operation," he added.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini reported that Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem on Monday and pulled down the UN flag and raised the Israeli flag on the site, according to his account of Monday's events.
The UN General Assembly created UNRWA over seven decades ago to provide assistance to Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.
The humanitarian agency has confronted acute budgetary crises since Israel prohibited its operations within Israeli territory and initiated a discrediting effort alleging staff participation in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound at the beginning of this year.
