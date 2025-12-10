Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atletico Madrid Honors Syria on Liberation Day Anniversary

2025-12-10 03:18:32
(MENAFN) Spanish football club Atletico Madrid offered its congratulations to the Syrian population on Monday as they marked the first anniversary of Liberation Day, commemorating the removal of the Assad regime.

Atletiarabe, the team’s official Arabic-language account on the US-based platform Instagram, posted a collage featuring three of Atletico’s top players alongside several of Syria’s most renowned landmarks, with the Syrian flag displayed in the backdrop.

The post’s caption stated: “Hold your head high, you are a free Syrian. From all of us at Atletico Madrid, we extend our congratulations to our beloved friends in Syria on Liberation Day, and we wish you lasting safety and peace.”

The long-standing Assad/Baath Party government was overthrown on Dec. 8, 2024.

