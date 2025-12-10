403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Atletico Madrid Honors Syria on Liberation Day Anniversary
(MENAFN) Spanish football club Atletico Madrid offered its congratulations to the Syrian population on Monday as they marked the first anniversary of Liberation Day, commemorating the removal of the Assad regime.
Atletiarabe, the team’s official Arabic-language account on the US-based platform Instagram, posted a collage featuring three of Atletico’s top players alongside several of Syria’s most renowned landmarks, with the Syrian flag displayed in the backdrop.
The post’s caption stated: “Hold your head high, you are a free Syrian. From all of us at Atletico Madrid, we extend our congratulations to our beloved friends in Syria on Liberation Day, and we wish you lasting safety and peace.”
The long-standing Assad/Baath Party government was overthrown on Dec. 8, 2024.
Atletiarabe, the team’s official Arabic-language account on the US-based platform Instagram, posted a collage featuring three of Atletico’s top players alongside several of Syria’s most renowned landmarks, with the Syrian flag displayed in the backdrop.
The post’s caption stated: “Hold your head high, you are a free Syrian. From all of us at Atletico Madrid, we extend our congratulations to our beloved friends in Syria on Liberation Day, and we wish you lasting safety and peace.”
The long-standing Assad/Baath Party government was overthrown on Dec. 8, 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment