Jitendra Kumar, Mahvash To Star In Remo D'souza's 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain'


2025-12-10 03:16:24
Actor Jitendra Kumar and Mahvash will headline the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain', presented by Remo D'Souza and directed by Jayesh Pradhaan. Written by Pradeep Singh, the movie explores the charm of flawed yet heartfelt relationships. Produced by Ishan Shilpi Verma, Vishal Tyagi, and Anwar Ali Khan in association with Kuree Studio and Shaisha Motion Pictures, the film features music by national award-winning composer Ismail Darbaar.

Remo D'Souza on Celebrating Imperfection

Speaking about the project, Remo D'Souza said in a statement, "In my journey as a filmmaker, I've always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' is exactly that it celebrates imperfection. It's about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board, with his fantastic ability to blend comedy and vulnerability, ensures this film will strike a chord with the audience."

Jitendra Kumar on Unfiltered Love

Jitendra Kumar, known for his acclaimed performances in 'Panchayat', 'Kota Factory', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', and 'Bhagwat: Chapter One - Raakshas', said, "The title itself 'Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain' perfectly captures the spirit of true, unfiltered love, Playing a wonderfully flawed and real character in this film is a refreshing challenge. I believe the film will resonate with anyone who understands that the most beautiful relationships are often the most imperfect ones."

Mahvash on the 'Chaotic' Story

Mahvash also shared her thoughts on joining the cast, "This isn't just a love story; it's a wonderfully chaotic story! What drew me in was how real and imperfect the characters are; they feel like people you genuinely know. I can't wait for audiences to embrace the beautiful madness of this film."

The film promises a quirky, humorous narrative in which imperfection takes centre stage, and love thrives amid chaos. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

