Emirates Scoops 5 More Global Awards

Dubai: Emirates is ending 2025 on a high note with another 5 global accolades won, adding to its impressive portfolio of more than 20 accolades received in 2025. The airline received the latest honors at the 32nd annual World Travel Awards, held in Bahrain.

Emirates was awarded as: World's Leading Airline Brand, World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment, World's Leading Airline Rewards Program 2025(Emirates – Skywards),

World's Leading Airline - First Class, and World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2025: Emirates First Class Lounge is located at Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport.

Emirates scores big with array of industry awards throughout 2025 in various categories. In November, Emirates was voted 'Best Airline in the World' for the 8th consecutive year, at the ULTRAs travel awards, based on votes from Ultratravel's global network of 1.2 million travelers, The airline also scooped the 'Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class' award, as well as a prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation' presented to Tim Clark, President of the airline. Aviation Business Middle East also awarded Emirates 'Best First Class of the Year' and the prestigious 'Airline of the Year' award.

Emirates also won 'Best International Airline,' 'Best International First Class,' and 'Best International Airline Lounge' from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards 2025, as well as 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025. Tim Clark was also recently recognized by the Wings Club Foundation with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.

In September, Emirates received global recognition at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California, winning 2 notable awards – the 2026 APEX BestTM Global Entertainment Award for its inflight entertainment system - ice, and a 2026 APEX WORLD CLASSTM award for all aspects of the airline's customer experience and brand.

Earlier in 2025, Emirates was honored with several awards including 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at The Telegraph Travel Awards, '2025's Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov, and multiple categories at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, such as 'Best Airline Worldwide' for the 12th consecutive year, 'Best First Class', 'Best Premium Economy Class', and 'Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.'

Emirates currently operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 140 destinations worldwide.

