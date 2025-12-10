403
Trump Highlights Economic Wins While Criticizing Democrats’ Claims
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump defended his economic achievements on Tuesday, asserting that his policies are lowering costs and increasing wages. He also accused Democrats of overstating concerns about affordability.
“We’re bringing those prices down rapidly — lower prices, bigger paychecks,” Trump said during a Pennsylvania event centered on economic issues.
He emphasized that inflation is being “crushed” under his administration and that Americans are experiencing “much higher wages.”
Trump criticized Democrats’ use of the term “affordability,” calling it a fabrication. “But they have a new word. They always have a hoax. The new word is ‘affordability,’” he stated. “Prices are coming down. Their prices — it’s a hoax.”
The president also pointed to record levels of oil and fuel production, claiming this surge is helping reduce costs throughout the economy.
He noted that “rent prices are down” and that dairy prices “are coming down very strongly.” Trump added that the cost of Thanksgiving turkeys fell “33% compared to the Biden era.”
During the speech, which marked the beginning of a series of domestic trips focused on economic issues, Trump highlighted his plan to remove taxes on tips and overtime, describing it as a significant benefit for working families.
He also praised his tariff strategy, saying it has generated “hundreds of billions” of dollars in revenue for the US and encouraged new manufacturing investments.
“My favorite word is ‘tariff,’” Trump remarked, claiming that these duties have encouraged companies to return to the US.
“Tariffs are bringing us hundreds of billions of dollars…steel companies are coming to Pennsylvania now because they don’t want to pay 25%, 50%, 100% tariffs.”
