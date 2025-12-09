Kenyan Mps Fail To Catch Uganda Rivals In Athletics

Kenyan legislators chased down but failed to outrun their Ugandan counterparts as Parliament of Uganda registered successive wins in the long distance races during the first day involving athletics on Monday 8 December 2025.

Ugandan MPs, both in the men and women's races, won the 1500 metres and a shorter 400 metres events held in Mandela National Stadium.

Hon. Julius Acon, an Olympian, took the 1500 metres race in 5:23.5, narrowly beating Kenya's Titus Lotee (5:24.0). Kenya's John Kagucha completed the podium with a third-place finish in 5:54.08.

Hon. Christine Akello won the women's race clocking 8:30, followed by Kenya's Hon. Phylis Barioo, Uganda's Hellen Auma and Gorreth Namugga.

Benard Odoi (Uganda) won the men's 400m, edging Rwanda's Nyabyenda Damien; while Rwanda's Germaine Mukabalisa produced a dominant run to take first place, with Christine Akello (Uganda) finishing second, and Abeja Suzan taking third.

Kenya's Vincent Musau won hit 1 in the 100 metres followed by Uganda's Patrick Ocan and Rwanda's Nyabyenda Damien; while Benard Kitur led EALA's Ali Machano, Rwanda's Kanamugire James, and Uganda's Tom Aza in hit 2.

In the women's race, Kenya's Catherine Omanyo took top spot, followed by Hellen Auma (Uganda), Germaine Mukabalisa (Rwanda) and Anna Adeke (Uganda).

Uganda continued its success on the track by clinching the women's 4×100m relay, through Agnes Taka, Adeke, Akello and Hellen Auma. Kenyans won the men's race as a baton drop saw the Ugandan men finish fourth.

Athletics Continue on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Hon. Twaha Kagabo's first half penalty and a Hon. John Lematia's strike in the 71st minute secured Uganda's 2 – 1 win against their eastern neighbours at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Kenya's goal was scored in 87th minute of the game, with Hon. Letipila Eli Dominic putting the shot past Hon. Linos Ngompek, shortly before the final whistle.

