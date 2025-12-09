Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Recoverytools Launches Updated Email Backup Wizard With Faster Performance And Enhanced Security


2025-12-09 03:03:30
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, December 2025: RecoveryTools, a global leader in email data management solutions, has announced the latest version of its flagship Email Backup Wizard, introducing major upgrades in speed, security, compatibility, and enterprise scalability. The new release positions the software as one of the most advanced email backup and archiving tools available today, designed for IT professionals, MSPs, businesses, and everyday users who rely on reliable email protection.

With support for 200+ email services and 38+ industry formats, the updated Email Backup Wizard delivers unmatched performance for cloud-to-cloud archiving, local email storage, and long-term compliance retention across Windows and macOS platforms.

A New Benchmark in Email Backup Performance

The latest version introduces an all-new, high-speed backup engine engineered to handle terabytes of data quickly and accurately. The enhanced algorithm ensures that even extremely large mailboxes can be archived without errors, timeouts, or throttling.

RecoveryTools confirms that the updated engine is 10x faster than traditional backup tools, making it ideal for enterprise environments, multi-mailbox migrations, and businesses with heavy email workloads.

Industry-Leading Compatibility: 200+ Email Platforms Supported

The upgraded Email Backup Wizard is compatible with nearly every major email service, including:

Gmail & Google Workspace

Office 365 & Exchange Server

Yahoo Mail, Outlook, Zoho Mail

cPanel, Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator

All IMAP servers & webmail providers

Self-hosted and enterprise mail platforms

This broad coverage allows IT teams and individuals to perform bulk email backups or cross-account archiving with ease.

Supports 38+ Export Formats - The Widest in the Market

The new update reinforces RecoveryTools' position as a category leader by offering the largest list of export formats, including:

PST, MBOX, PDF, DOC, MSG, EML, TXT, OLM, Lotus Notes NSF, and direct transfer to Gmail, Google Workspace, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, and more.

Preserving every detail - metadata, inline images, headers, attachments, and folder hierarchy - the tool ensures 100% data integrity across all export types.

Advanced Security Built for Modern Email Environments

Security remains the foundation of this release. The updated version now includes:

Verified Google OAuth 2.0 login

Secure Microsoft Graph authentication

GDPR & HIPAA compliance readiness

On-system data processing with no credential storage

Secure Proxy support

With email threats on the rise, these enhancements offer users complete control and peace of mind when backing up sensitive email information.

Powerful Enterprise Features: Admin Mode & Batch Mode

The new version strengthens enterprise workflows with:

Admin Mode

For Google Workspace, Office 365, and Exchange Server, admins can back up:

All user mailboxes under a domain

Contacts & calendars (where applicable)

Multiple accounts simultaneously

Batch Mode

Upload a CSV file and back up hundreds or thousands of accounts in one go - a feature loved by MSPs and IT service providers.

Automation Features: Flexible, Smart, and Time-Saving

The updated Email Backup Wizard brings a full suite of automation tools:

Incremental Backup for only new/modified emails

Advanced Filters by date, sender, subject, keywords, etc.

Attachment-only extraction

Phone number & email address extraction

Auto-split PSTs for large files

Multiple file naming patterns for organized storage

These features reduce manual work, save processing time, and ensure efficient data management for large accounts.

Simple, Clean, User-Friendly Interface

Despite being a technically advanced tool, the Email Backup Wizard is designed for simplicity. Both beginners and professionals can:

Install the tool

Choose a source

Log in securely

Select a saving format

Apply filters

Start the backup with one click

The interface is ad-free, lightweight, and optimized for smooth performance.

Why Users Prefer RecoveryTools Over Other Backup Tools

Many traditional backup utilities struggle with slow speeds, limited formats, or frequent errors when handling large mailboxes. RecoveryTools overcomes all of these limitations with:

Faster processing

Broader compatibility

Guaranteed data integrity

Better cloud authentication

Unlimited mailbox backup capability

Highly scalable admin tools

This makes it the go-to choice for businesses, IT professionals, and individuals who require reliability at scale.

Customer Feedback

Users worldwide appreciate the tool's accuracy and simplicity.

* The fastest and most reliable backup tool I've used - perfect for Google Workspace archiving.
* Rachael Mueller, Oslo

* A clean interface with powerful features. Zero errors even on large accounts.
* Myra Carrol, Helsinki

Availability & Free Trial

A free demo version is available, allowing users to back up 25 emails per folder before upgrading to the full version.

About RecoveryTools

RecoveryTools is a global software company specializing in email backup, email migration, data recovery, and digital archiving solutions. With customers across 140+ countries, RecoveryTools provides enterprise-grade tools that combine speed, security, and reliability.

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: +1 702 553 3020
Address: Vegas Business Tower, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka, Delhi - 110078, India

Company:-RecoveryTools

User:- Gloria Prichett

Email:[email protected]

Url:-


MENAFN09122025003198003206ID1110456022



ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search