Recoverytools Launches Updated Email Backup Wizard With Faster Performance And Enhanced Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, December 2025: RecoveryTools, a global leader in email data management solutions, has announced the latest version of its flagship Email Backup Wizard, introducing major upgrades in speed, security, compatibility, and enterprise scalability. The new release positions the software as one of the most advanced email backup and archiving tools available today, designed for IT professionals, MSPs, businesses, and everyday users who rely on reliable email protection.
With support for 200+ email services and 38+ industry formats, the updated Email Backup Wizard delivers unmatched performance for cloud-to-cloud archiving, local email storage, and long-term compliance retention across Windows and macOS platforms.
A New Benchmark in Email Backup Performance
The latest version introduces an all-new, high-speed backup engine engineered to handle terabytes of data quickly and accurately. The enhanced algorithm ensures that even extremely large mailboxes can be archived without errors, timeouts, or throttling.
RecoveryTools confirms that the updated engine is 10x faster than traditional backup tools, making it ideal for enterprise environments, multi-mailbox migrations, and businesses with heavy email workloads.
Industry-Leading Compatibility: 200+ Email Platforms Supported
The upgraded Email Backup Wizard is compatible with nearly every major email service, including:
Gmail & Google Workspace
Office 365 & Exchange Server
Yahoo Mail, Outlook, Zoho Mail
cPanel, Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator
All IMAP servers & webmail providers
Self-hosted and enterprise mail platforms
This broad coverage allows IT teams and individuals to perform bulk email backups or cross-account archiving with ease.
Supports 38+ Export Formats - The Widest in the Market
The new update reinforces RecoveryTools' position as a category leader by offering the largest list of export formats, including:
PST, MBOX, PDF, DOC, MSG, EML, TXT, OLM, Lotus Notes NSF, and direct transfer to Gmail, Google Workspace, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, and more.
Preserving every detail - metadata, inline images, headers, attachments, and folder hierarchy - the tool ensures 100% data integrity across all export types.
Advanced Security Built for Modern Email Environments
Security remains the foundation of this release. The updated version now includes:
Verified Google OAuth 2.0 login
Secure Microsoft Graph authentication
GDPR & HIPAA compliance readiness
On-system data processing with no credential storage
Secure Proxy support
With email threats on the rise, these enhancements offer users complete control and peace of mind when backing up sensitive email information.
Powerful Enterprise Features: Admin Mode & Batch Mode
The new version strengthens enterprise workflows with:
Admin Mode
For Google Workspace, Office 365, and Exchange Server, admins can back up:
All user mailboxes under a domain
Contacts & calendars (where applicable)
Multiple accounts simultaneously
Batch Mode
Upload a CSV file and back up hundreds or thousands of accounts in one go - a feature loved by MSPs and IT service providers.
Automation Features: Flexible, Smart, and Time-Saving
The updated Email Backup Wizard brings a full suite of automation tools:
Incremental Backup for only new/modified emails
Advanced Filters by date, sender, subject, keywords, etc.
Attachment-only extraction
Phone number & email address extraction
Auto-split PSTs for large files
Multiple file naming patterns for organized storage
These features reduce manual work, save processing time, and ensure efficient data management for large accounts.
Simple, Clean, User-Friendly Interface
Despite being a technically advanced tool, the Email Backup Wizard is designed for simplicity. Both beginners and professionals can:
Install the tool
Choose a source
Log in securely
Select a saving format
Apply filters
Start the backup with one click
The interface is ad-free, lightweight, and optimized for smooth performance.
Why Users Prefer RecoveryTools Over Other Backup Tools
Many traditional backup utilities struggle with slow speeds, limited formats, or frequent errors when handling large mailboxes. RecoveryTools overcomes all of these limitations with:
Faster processing
Broader compatibility
Guaranteed data integrity
Better cloud authentication
Unlimited mailbox backup capability
Highly scalable admin tools
This makes it the go-to choice for businesses, IT professionals, and individuals who require reliability at scale.
Customer Feedback
Users worldwide appreciate the tool's accuracy and simplicity.
* The fastest and most reliable backup tool I've used - perfect for Google Workspace archiving.
* Rachael Mueller, Oslo
* A clean interface with powerful features. Zero errors even on large accounts.
* Myra Carrol, Helsinki
Availability & Free Trial
A free demo version is available, allowing users to back up 25 emails per folder before upgrading to the full version.
About RecoveryTools
RecoveryTools is a global software company specializing in email backup, email migration, data recovery, and digital archiving solutions. With customers across 140+ countries, RecoveryTools provides enterprise-grade tools that combine speed, security, and reliability.
Contact: [email protected]
Phone: +1 702 553 3020
Address: Vegas Business Tower, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka, Delhi - 110078, India
