403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Energy Sector Corruption Scandal Hits Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities have dismantled an illegal operation that drained millions in electricity from Ukrenergo, the nation's state-controlled power operator.
The Prosecutor General's Office disclosed Monday that executives at a private company executed a supply agreement with zero intent to remit payment for consumed energy. The electricity provider allegedly circumvented standard market procurement protocols, instead manipulating technical grid "imbalances" within Ukrenergo's national network without compensation. The fraudulent activity resulted in 168 million hryvnia—approximately $4 million—in damages to Ukrenergo through unauthorized diversion exceeding 82,000 MWh of electrical power.
Internal complicity appears central to the operation. A high-ranking Ukrenergo administrator responsible for regulatory enforcement stands accused of "deliberately" neglecting to impose required penalties, thereby enabling the ongoing theft, prosecutors disclosed.
Three individuals have received formal suspicion notices, with critical evidence allegedly confiscated during residential searches.
This revelation emerges amid mounting corruption controversies plaguing Ukraine. Last month, anti-corruption agencies exposed an alleged scheme implicating Timur Mindich, a long-standing associate of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, at nuclear operator Energoatom. Government investigators claim the entrepreneur orchestrated a $100 million bribery network within the energy infrastructure, which depends substantially on Western financial support. The probe triggered the departures of Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, alongside additional senior government figures.
The Prosecutor General's Office disclosed Monday that executives at a private company executed a supply agreement with zero intent to remit payment for consumed energy. The electricity provider allegedly circumvented standard market procurement protocols, instead manipulating technical grid "imbalances" within Ukrenergo's national network without compensation. The fraudulent activity resulted in 168 million hryvnia—approximately $4 million—in damages to Ukrenergo through unauthorized diversion exceeding 82,000 MWh of electrical power.
Internal complicity appears central to the operation. A high-ranking Ukrenergo administrator responsible for regulatory enforcement stands accused of "deliberately" neglecting to impose required penalties, thereby enabling the ongoing theft, prosecutors disclosed.
Three individuals have received formal suspicion notices, with critical evidence allegedly confiscated during residential searches.
This revelation emerges amid mounting corruption controversies plaguing Ukraine. Last month, anti-corruption agencies exposed an alleged scheme implicating Timur Mindich, a long-standing associate of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, at nuclear operator Energoatom. Government investigators claim the entrepreneur orchestrated a $100 million bribery network within the energy infrastructure, which depends substantially on Western financial support. The probe triggered the departures of Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, alongside additional senior government figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment