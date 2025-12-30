Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Indonesian Ambassador

2025-12-30 06:01:29
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Tuesday morning with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

HH the Deputy Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Indonesian Ambassador in recognition of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, wishing him success in his future missions and further development and progress in the relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir, HH the Deputy Amir, and the officials of the State for the cooperation he received, which contributed to the success of his work in the country.

MENAFN30122025000063011010



The Peninsula

