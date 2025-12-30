403
British monarchy faces scrutiny amid tumultuous 2025
(MENAFN) The year 2025 has posed significant challenges for the British monarchy, testing its relevance, authority, and public standing. While the institution remains constitutionally secure, it has faced scrutiny over its accountability, finances, and moral position amid health concerns for the king and unresolved family tensions.
A key source of pressure has been the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein affair involving former Prince Andrew, officially Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Stripped of his princely title and removed from his official residence, Andrew’s situation highlighted the monarchy’s willingness to take decisive action when misconduct comes to light.
"What the Andrew scandal has shown is that the monarchy will be and can be very tough and very brutal when it needs to be," said royal biographer Robert Hardman.
"What we've seen is Andrew had not told the whole truth about his relationship with Epstein. When that became clear, the king was very angry. And I think Andrew, I think everybody, was surprised just by how emphatic he was, taking away all his titles, everything."
Beyond Andrew, debates continue over the monarchy’s legitimacy and the pace of reforms. Hardman points to the 2013 change in the Law of Succession as a major reform, which ensured gender equality in the line of succession.
"The really big one in my lifetime was in 2013, when they changed the Law of Succession," Hardman noted.
"People forget about it now, but it was a really big deal at the time, because up until then, boy trumped girl."
Financial scrutiny remains another persistent challenge. Despite structured funding mechanisms like the Sovereign Grant, public concerns over royal expenditure and transparency persist, especially against the backdrop of Britain’s economic pressures.
"Money is the big issue. They've always got to worry about the money," Hardman said.
At the same time, the monarchy continues to wield soft power in diplomacy. Its symbolic and personal influence is particularly valuable in times of political tension or international disagreement, such as post-Brexit Europe and complex relations with the United States. Royal involvement in state visits and personal letters from King Charles have helped advance diplomatic connections that elected officials alone might struggle to achieve.
Hardman also emphasized King Charles’s engagement with faith in a multicultural Britain. The monarch’s efforts to understand and respect diverse religions, including Islam, reflect the country’s demographic changes.
"He’s certainly the first monarch we've ever had who can write his name in Arabic," Hardman said.
"Most people don't go to church at all and there are millions of people of other faiths who look to the monarchy to … sort of protect their rights. King Charles, he sees that role (as) very important."
In sum, while 2025 has been turbulent for the British monarchy, the institution continues to adapt to modern expectations, balancing tradition, reform, and public accountability in a rapidly changing society.
