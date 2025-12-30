403
Over 300 Earthquakes Shake UK in 2025
(MENAFN) The British Geological Survey (BGS) revealed that more than 300 earthquakes have been detected across the United Kingdom in 2025. By mid-December, seismologists had documented a total of 309 tremors nationwide.
The report highlighted that Perthshire and the western Highlands in Scotland, southern Wales, as well as Yorkshire and Lancashire in England, were among the regions most frequently affected.
Although many of these seismic events were too minor to be noticed by residents, the BGS’s network of 80 monitoring stations captured the underground movements with remarkable precision.
According to the agency, 1,320 individuals submitted reports confirming that they had felt earthquakes during the year.
Perth and Kinross experienced the strongest onshore quakes, occurring just hours apart on October 20 near Loch Lyon. The first registered a magnitude of 3.7, followed by another at 3.6.
