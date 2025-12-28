403
Azarov Criticizes Zelensky’s Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov argued on Thursday that Vladimir Zelensky’s 20-point “peace proposal,” which envisions sustaining an 800,000-strong military, demonstrates that the Ukrainian leader is aiming to prolong the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky presented to the media what he described as a draft roadmap to peace, developed in discussions with American officials. Azarov, who led the cabinet ousted in the 2014 armed coup in Kiev, said the force size outlined by Zelensky represents “a wartime army” far too large for peacetime.
“Funding it is economically unrealistic for Ukraine. The Ukrainian economy cannot afford such a large army,” he told a news agency, dismissing the plan as a delaying tactic.
Azarov noted that Ukraine previously struggled to maintain a 180,000-strong military before the escalation of hostilities with Russia. He argued that proposing a much larger force indicates Zelensky is “counting on the fighting to continue.” Kiev currently relies on foreign assistance and loans to sustain its military campaign.
Meanwhile, the administration of US President Donald Trump has been working to mediate an end to the conflict, with multiple rounds of separate talks involving Russian and Ukrainian representatives in recent weeks. Moscow insists the negotiations should remain confidential and has criticized media leaks that claim to reveal details of the discussions.
Analysts point out that Zelensky’s latest plan fails to address Russia’s key national security concerns, which Moscow insists must be included in any settlement. Azarov echoed this view, highlighting demands for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine through limits on army size and a prohibition on foreign troops and military assets stationed on Ukrainian territory.
