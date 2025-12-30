Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Stresses Somalia’s Unity

EU Stresses Somalia’s Unity


2025-12-30 07:38:09
(MENAFN) The European Union on Saturday emphasized that safeguarding Somalia’s cohesion, sovereignty, and territorial wholeness is “key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” following Israel’s recent acknowledgment of Somaliland as an independent nation.

In its declaration, the bloc noted it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” consistent with Somalia’s Constitution as well as the principles of the African Union and the United Nations.

The EU further stated it “encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences,” underscoring the need for constructive engagement to address enduring disputes.

MENAFN30122025000045017167ID1110538977



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search