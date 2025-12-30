403
EU Stresses Somalia’s Unity
(MENAFN) The European Union on Saturday emphasized that safeguarding Somalia’s cohesion, sovereignty, and territorial wholeness is “key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” following Israel’s recent acknowledgment of Somaliland as an independent nation.
In its declaration, the bloc noted it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” consistent with Somalia’s Constitution as well as the principles of the African Union and the United Nations.
The EU further stated it “encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences,” underscoring the need for constructive engagement to address enduring disputes.
