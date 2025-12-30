403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports Launching 52 Satellites on Soyuz-2.1b Rocket
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Roscosmos announced the successful deployment of 52 satellites into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket.
The launch, which included two Aist-2T satellites alongside 50 others, took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far eastern Amur Oblast.
These satellites are set to serve diverse purposes, such as Earth observation, electromagnetic radiation studies, global shipping surveillance, reception of signals from Internet of Things devices, and research on how space conditions affect living organisms.
The pair of Aist-2T satellites are specifically engineered to conduct 3D mapping of Earth’s surface, generate digital terrain models, and track emergency events like wildfires, floods, and volcanic eruptions, according to Roscosmos.
The launch, which included two Aist-2T satellites alongside 50 others, took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far eastern Amur Oblast.
These satellites are set to serve diverse purposes, such as Earth observation, electromagnetic radiation studies, global shipping surveillance, reception of signals from Internet of Things devices, and research on how space conditions affect living organisms.
The pair of Aist-2T satellites are specifically engineered to conduct 3D mapping of Earth’s surface, generate digital terrain models, and track emergency events like wildfires, floods, and volcanic eruptions, according to Roscosmos.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment