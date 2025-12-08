UAE's Real Estate Market To Reach AED 486.2 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The UAE's real estate sector continues to stand as one of the country's most dynamic and resilient industries, serving as a cornerstone of its diversified and thriving economy. With consistent demand from both local and international investors, the sector has remained a key contributor to national GDP, supported by visionary government policies, large-scale infrastructure projects, and a steady influx of foreign capital.

Valued at AED 302.65 billion in 2024, the local sector is expected to reach AED 486.2 billion by 2030 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.06% as per market insights and analysis firm 'Research and Markets'. Along with increasing customer demand, this is in large part due to the increased adoption of technologies such as AI, blockchain, and Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). As of 2023, over 80% of property listings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were digitized, with more than 60% of buyers initiating transactions via online portals, a trend which is only expected to increase in the next few years.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian based leading company in life-sized architectural projections worldwide, took note of this increasing trend and entered the UAE market in 2023 to support developers seeking to enhance their sales and design experiences through technology. By integrating their AR/VR capabilities, they allow their customers to visualize entire developments at a 1:1 scale and the ability to step into properties before construction even begins with the aim of reducing costly revisions, while strengthening buyer assurance.

“The UAE real estate sector is entering a new era of data-driven growth. Technologies such as AR and VR, among others are not just add-ons, but also redefining how properties are conceptualized, marketed, and sold. By immersing clients in hyper-realistic environments, we bridge the gap between imagination and reality, driving faster decisions and smarter investments, which is a necessity as demand continues to increase and buyers become more selective with how and where they are investing their money.”

As the UAE cements its status as a global property investment hub, developers and buyers alike are turning to PropTech companies such as Lifesize Plans Dubai to transform how projects are planned, presented, and purchased. The alignment of government-led innovation strategies, investor appetite for transparency, and an increasingly tech-savvy consumer base is accelerating PropTech adoption across the region to help integrate advanced visualization solutions that bring real estate concepts to life with unprecedented clarity and impact.