Syrian President aims to strengthen bilateral ties with Egypt, Iraq
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced that his administration aims to strengthen relations with Egypt and Iraq, describing current ties as “acceptable” but emphasizing the need to advance them toward “a more advanced and significant stage,” according to reports.
Speaking to a delegation of Damascus residents on Sunday during Liberation Day celebrations marking the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster, Sharaa outlined Syria’s new foreign policy, which focuses on achieving broad regional and international balance.
“Syria has created a type of balance in its relations that was impossible to achieve over the past hundred years,” Sharaa said. “Today, the entire world is not looking toward Damascus in vain.”
He described Syria’s relations with the US, Russia, and China as “good,” while relations with France, the UK, Germany, and Spain were labeled constructive.
At the regional level, Sharaa stated that Syria’s ties with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are “ideal,” while relations with Egypt and Iraq are currently “acceptable,” expressing hope that they would progress “to a greater and higher level.” He added that this balance has positioned Syria as an “influential actor” both regionally and internationally, presenting Damascus as a model of stability and sustainable peace.
“We aim for Syria to embody this spirit and this revival,” Sharaa said, stressing that “the most important investment is investing in this historic turning point” and warning against squandering the opportunity. “We’re not prepared to pay such a price every ten years,” he added.
Celebrations marking Assad’s fall began early Monday, with mosques across Syria holding “victory chants” following a call from the Ministry of Religious Endowments. Cities including Damascus, Daraa, Hama, Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia hosted military parades with widespread public participation. The commemorations also recalled the “Deterrence of Aggression” battle, which began on November 27, 2024, in Aleppo and culminated in opposition forces reaching Damascus 11 days later.
For many Syrians, Assad’s overthrow on December 8, 2024, represents the end of over a decade of brutal repression, marked by widespread human rights abuses and violent crackdowns during the 14-year uprising.
