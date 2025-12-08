MENAFN - Live Mint) WATCH | Seagull attacks journalist mid-job, leaves her with bleeding face - Netizens quip 'bird chose violence'

What started as a regular workday turned into a brutally challenging one for a journalist reporting for an outdoor segment. According to The Independent report, the news reporter was left with a bloody face after being struck by a seagull while filming.

The journalist, a New Zealand -based reporter, Jessica Tyson, was reportedly filming an outdoor segment for the Maori+ show Te Ao with Moana when the bird slammed into her.

The bird was possibly blown off course by the high winds.

| Did Jaspal Bhatti foresee the IndiGo chaos? 90s SOS Airlines clip goes viral

”Oh my god, my eye,” Tyson winced, before quickly realising the collision had opened up a cut above her right eye.

In a screenshot from her Instagram story, accessed by The Independent, the journalist could be seen bleeding from near her eye, sparking concerns about the extent of her injury.

However, speaking to Channel 9's Today programme, the journalist confirmed that although she was left with a scar, she wasn't seriously injured. She also shared that she had continued filming after getting the injury cleaned up.

| Cinnabon worker fired after racist outburst directed at customers goes viral Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users were concerned about the journalist's injury and joked that the seagull should be“arrested” for the assault.

“The bird chose violence,” a netizen quipped. Another said,“Left wing? Right wing? Whole fuckin bird mate.”

A user joked,“Need to check what she was about to talk? Maybe it was the God message, to stop her to say some crap.”

“Arrest the bird for assault,” another added.

“Proof that my fear of flying living things is not unfounded!” said a netizen.

“I have a work accident to report,” another netizen added.

| Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: The most viral moments that defined this season

A user said,“At least the bird didn't take her eye out... I hope she's ok.”

“Poor girl, hope she's OK,” a user hoped.

“Hope the scar heals quickly!!” said another. A user added,“Feel sorry for you!”