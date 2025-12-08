403
Honduras Vote Reporting System Breached
(MENAFN) Honduras's National Electoral Council (CNE) verified Sunday that hackers penetrated the digital infrastructure used to tabulate last month's nationwide election results, casting doubt on the legitimacy of vote totals.
Marlon Ochoa, the Libertad y Refundacion (Libre) Party representative on the three-member council, revealed during a press briefing that a cybersecurity intrusion may have compromised the integrity of ballots processed from the Nov. 30 elections.
Ochoa stated the Sistema de Transmision de Resultados Electorales Preliminares (TREP)—the Preliminary Election Results Transmission System—had its source code tampered with, indicating unauthorized access and manipulation of the software.
"I asked the CNE technicians if any of them could confirm with certainty that the source code of the system sealed on Nov. 30 had not been modified, and the response was silence. None of them could confirm that the source code had not been altered," he said during the press conference.
The electoral official condemned the contest as "the most manipulated and least credible in the country's democratic history" while asserting the cybersecurity uncertainties "compromises the validity of the results."
Vote counting has stalled since Friday at 88% completion, with tallies frozen in place.
Nasry Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate endorsed by US President Donald Trump, maintains his advantage with 40.19% support. Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla trails closely in second position at 39.49%.
Nasralla, who has publicly contested the election outcome as fraudulent manipulation by Asfura and his political organization, announced on X that his party stands prepared to conduct a joint results examination with the CNE and the National Party.
