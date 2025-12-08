Global Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) Appoints Mr William Scott To Build On Success And Accelerate Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV - December 8, 2025, Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) (the "Company" and "Golden Matrix"), a global provider of online gaming platforms, content, and technology, today announced a planned leadership transition that aligns with the Company's next phase of strategic execution and operational scale.

Mr. Brian Goodman has agreed to step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective December 12, 2025, unless an earlier date is agreed between Mr. Goodman and the Company. Mr. William Scott, Chairman of the Board and a globally recognized gaming executive, will take over as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Scott will also Chair the Board Committee responsible for appointing the Company's next Chief Executive Officer.

During his tenure, Mr. Goodman guided Golden Matrix through a period of significant transformation, shifting from a micro-cap operator to a diversified, NASDAQ-listed international gaming group. Under his leadership, the Company expanded into multiple regulated markets, built a portfolio of scalable B2B and B2C platforms, and established a business model built on recurring revenue and disciplined growth.

"Golden Matrix is built on solid ground - diversified, profitable, and prepared to scale," said William Scott, Interim CEO and Chairman. "Brian laid the foundation. Our next chapter is about execution, scale and consistent performance. With strong fundamentals, global reach, and disciplined execution, we believe we are positioned to outperform the market and deliver exceptional long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr Scott brings extensive experience in global gaming and regulated markets. He previously held senior executive roles at GTECH/Lottomatica where he played a leading role in that company's evolution from a lottery-focused business into a broader international gaming group.

As interim CEO, while leading the permanent CEO search, he will prioritize performance, operational optimization and continued value creation for shareholders. Golden Matrix is committed to innovation, compliance, and delivering consistent results in a dynamic industry landscape.

