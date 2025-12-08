403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel-Iran war sparks miscalculations, de-escalation urged—Ex-Iranian FM
(MENAFN) According to general reports, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif argued that Israel’s most recent confrontation with Iran stemmed from strategic errors and cautioned that any renewed attacks would prompt an Iranian self-defense response. He suggested that scaling down tensions would ultimately be “best for them.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Zarif said that Israel misread Iran’s capacity to endure and respond once fighting erupted again. He stated: “I think Israelis entered this aggression against us based on miscalculations and at the end of the day, they found out that the resistance of the people of Iran will prevent them from achieving their objectives, and that is what ended the war.”
Zarif reiterated that Iran does not seek confrontation, though it remains prepared to defend itself if targeted. As he put it: “Israel knows that Iran is capable of inflicting harm, but Iran is not interested in doing that other than in self-defense, so if they stop and forget about future aggressions, it's best for them.”
Reports note that the short but intense 12-day clash between the two countries in June 2025 was sparked by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, strikes that killed several high-ranking nuclear scientists and military figures.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Zarif said that Israel misread Iran’s capacity to endure and respond once fighting erupted again. He stated: “I think Israelis entered this aggression against us based on miscalculations and at the end of the day, they found out that the resistance of the people of Iran will prevent them from achieving their objectives, and that is what ended the war.”
Zarif reiterated that Iran does not seek confrontation, though it remains prepared to defend itself if targeted. As he put it: “Israel knows that Iran is capable of inflicting harm, but Iran is not interested in doing that other than in self-defense, so if they stop and forget about future aggressions, it's best for them.”
Reports note that the short but intense 12-day clash between the two countries in June 2025 was sparked by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, strikes that killed several high-ranking nuclear scientists and military figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment