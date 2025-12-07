403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TRT summit in Istanbul highlights children’s digital media risks
(MENAFN) The TRT International Children’s Media Summit opened Saturday in Istanbul, drawing policymakers, media leaders, and experts to discuss the challenges children face in the digital world.
At the opening, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasized that adults hold the primary responsibility for the environments children encounter online. “We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said, citing concerns over privacy, excessive screen time, and parental guidance. Erdogan also signed the Digital Child Rights Convention and urged stakeholders to support regulations, including new social media rules for children under 15.
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran stressed the importance of balance, noting that while children should not be completely shielded from screens, exposure must be carefully managed. He warned that algorithm-driven content could harm children’s psychological and moral development if unchecked.
TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci described the summit as a reflection of Türkiye’s commitment to protecting children through public broadcasting. “We believe that protecting children is not only a national duty but a universal responsibility,” Sobaci said, emphasizing the goal of creating “a cleaner, safer and more humane media future for all children.”
The one-day summit focuses on promoting safe, high-quality content, preserving cultural values, and contributing to international policy discussions on children’s rights in digital media.
At the opening, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasized that adults hold the primary responsibility for the environments children encounter online. “We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said, citing concerns over privacy, excessive screen time, and parental guidance. Erdogan also signed the Digital Child Rights Convention and urged stakeholders to support regulations, including new social media rules for children under 15.
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran stressed the importance of balance, noting that while children should not be completely shielded from screens, exposure must be carefully managed. He warned that algorithm-driven content could harm children’s psychological and moral development if unchecked.
TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci described the summit as a reflection of Türkiye’s commitment to protecting children through public broadcasting. “We believe that protecting children is not only a national duty but a universal responsibility,” Sobaci said, emphasizing the goal of creating “a cleaner, safer and more humane media future for all children.”
The one-day summit focuses on promoting safe, high-quality content, preserving cultural values, and contributing to international policy discussions on children’s rights in digital media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment