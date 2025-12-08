Kremlin Sees Alignment With Trump's New US Security Strategy

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Kremlin has welcomed the new US national security strategy approved by President Donald Trump, saying the document largely reflects Russia's own understanding of global dynamics.

Released last week, the strategy warns that Europe risks what it terms“civilizational erasure,” names ending the war in Ukraine as a central US priority, and indicates Washington's intention to rebuild what it calls strategic stability in relations with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that many of the strategy's revisions“are consistent with our perspective.”

He also highlighted the document's comments on reducing“the perception... of NATO as a constantly expanding alliance,” noting that Moscow has long opposed the bloc's enlargement on security grounds.

However, Peskov added a note of caution, suggesting that elements of what he described as the US“deep state” - a term Trump uses to refer to officials he believes work against his policies - may not share the same stance as the president's strategy.