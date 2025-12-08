Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is making a big splash at the box office right from its release. Meanwhile, the third-day collection figures for director Aditya Dhar's film have been revealed

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released in theaters worldwide on December 5. The film received a fantastic response upon release. That's why the film is doing great at the box office.

The third-day collection figures for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar are out. According to sacnilk, the film made a whopping 43 crore on its third day. Meanwhile, the film did a business of 103 crore at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar had a great opening, collecting 28 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film earned 32 crore. The film's gross collection in India has exceeded 123.6 crore.

Talking about Dhurandhar's worldwide earnings, its collection has surpassed 144.6 crore. The film's overseas collection is approximately 21 crore.

Regarding the occupancy for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, the morning shows had 27.28%, afternoon shows had 61.55%, and evening shows had 70.07%. The film is being well-liked.

The film Dhurandhar, with a budget of 140 crore, was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Its runtime is 214 minutes.

The film Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in lead roles. Besides them, Manav Gohil, Saumya Tandon, Naveen Kaushik, Raj Zutshi, Bimal Oberoi, Gitika Ganjoo Dhar, and others are also in the film.