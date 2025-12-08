403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states he ended eight wars using tariffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has ended eight wars by using trade measures and tariffs as leverage, according to reports. Speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, he defended his approach as a more effective tool for national security.
“I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs,” Trump said. He described the tariff strategy as swift and powerful, noting, “If we go the other tariff route, and there are other routes we can go, it won't give you the same pure national security as this one. This one is swift and very powerful.”
When asked about concerns that tariff revenue should go toward reducing the national debt rather than funding dividends, Trump replied: “We will. I agree with them on that. But I also think that we're making so much money with tariffs that we'll also be able to make a nice dividend to middle income people...and lower income people.”
Trump has proposed using the funds to provide "$2,000 tariff dividends" for most Americans, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the payouts “could come in lots of forms” beyond direct checks.
Earlier, on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the current tariff approach under consideration by the US Supreme Court as “far more direct, less cumbersome, and much faster” than alternatives, adding that “Speed, power, and certainty are, at all times, important factors in getting the job done in a lasting and victorious manner.”
“I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs,” Trump said. He described the tariff strategy as swift and powerful, noting, “If we go the other tariff route, and there are other routes we can go, it won't give you the same pure national security as this one. This one is swift and very powerful.”
When asked about concerns that tariff revenue should go toward reducing the national debt rather than funding dividends, Trump replied: “We will. I agree with them on that. But I also think that we're making so much money with tariffs that we'll also be able to make a nice dividend to middle income people...and lower income people.”
Trump has proposed using the funds to provide "$2,000 tariff dividends" for most Americans, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the payouts “could come in lots of forms” beyond direct checks.
Earlier, on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the current tariff approach under consideration by the US Supreme Court as “far more direct, less cumbersome, and much faster” than alternatives, adding that “Speed, power, and certainty are, at all times, important factors in getting the job done in a lasting and victorious manner.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment