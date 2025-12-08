Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Roundtable On Somalia State-Building

With the participation of President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab took part in a roundtable titled“State-building in Somalia: Coordinated Strategies to Sustain Progress,” held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025. The session discussed coordinated strategies for sustaining progress in Somalia.

