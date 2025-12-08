403
South Africa, Turkish Airlines Strike Codeshare Deal
(MENAFN) In a move set to reshape travel links between Türkiye and South Africa, Turkish Airlines announced Friday that it has finalized a codeshare partnership with South African Airways, with joint flights scheduled to launch on March 1, 2026.
The agreement was signed in Geneva by Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines, and John Lamola, CEO of South African Airways, according to a statement issued by the Turkish flag carrier.
Bolat said the two national airlines are broadening travel opportunities for passengers, noting that “as the flag carriers of the two countries, they are offering their passengers the opportunity to benefit from more comprehensive travel options,” and added that he believes the partnership “will not remain limited to the commercial realm but will also bring significant gains to the deep-rooted cultural and tourism relations between the countries.”
Lamola described the deal as a pivotal advancement for travelers, calling it “a strategic step toward expanding reliable and competitive air travel for their passengers.” He also emphasized that “Turkish Airlines is a well-regarded global carrier,” saying the partnership reflects a shared goal of strengthening links between Africa and Türkiye while supporting “tourism, trade and sustainable economic growth.”
Set to take effect in March 2026, the codeshare arrangement aims to expand commercial cooperation and offer travelers a wider range of route options across both networks.
Under the agreement, South African Airways will codeshare on the Johannesburg–Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius routes, while Turkish Airlines will codeshare on the Istanbul–Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London routes.
