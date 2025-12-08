403
Trump reveals fruitful discussions with leaders of Canada, Mexico
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was “very good, very productive,” according to reports.
“We met with the prime minister of Canada, president of Mexico, and we spoke for a half hour,” Trump told reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center. He noted that the discussion on Friday primarily centered on “mostly trade.”
Trump emphasized his strong relationship with Canada, describing the country as “very tough traders” but saying he maintains good ties with Carney. “The problem is, Canada makes a lot of things that we don't need because we make them awesome, but we'll work it out. Canada is a special place,” he added.
The meeting took place in Washington, DC, following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony, which the US, Canada, and Mexico will co-host. Sheinbaum described the discussions as “excellent.”
The summit comes amid strained relations that have escalated into a trade dispute, fueled by Trump’s tariffs on imports from both neighbors. The president has argued that the measures target illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade imbalances, ahead of the 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Trump warned on Wednesday that the US will “either let (it) expire or work out another deal,” accusing Canada and Mexico of taking advantage of the United States.
