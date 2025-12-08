EAA Calls For 'Education As A Justice' Imperative In Crisis-Affected Regions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, convened a high-level panel at the Doha Forum 2025 under the theme“Education as Justice in Times of Crisis,” issuing a global call to reframe education not as a development aspiration, but as a justice imperative, one that demands accountability, equitable financing, and the elevation of local leadership in crisis-affected regions.

Aligned with the Forum's overarching theme,“Justice in Action – Beyond Promises to Progress,” the session brought together, government representatives and global institutions for an urgent discussion on how systemic inequities continue to undermine the rights of children and youth living through conflict, displacement, and protracted crises.

The panel featured a distinguished lineup of leaders and experts. Opening remarks were delivered by President of the Republic of Ghana H E John Dramani Mahama. The keynote address was delivered by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Panelists included Syrian Minister for Social Affairs H E Hind Kabawat; Former First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf MSP, United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories; and Chief Executive Officer of Enabel, Jean Van Wetter.

The discussion segment was chaired by Strategic Partnerships Manager, Education Above All Foundation Dana Al-Anzy.

Their collective perspectives grounded the conversation in real-time humanitarian, developmental, and justice-centred challenges facing education systems worldwide.

The EAA Foundation panel highlighted concerning global trends, including a significant decline in Official Development Assistance (ODA) and shrinking investments in education. According to figures, ODA from OECD-DAC countries fell by 7.1% in 2024, while education's share of total ODA dropped from 9.3% in 2019 to 7.6% in 2022.

These reductions carry immediate and long-term consequences for already fragile education systems.

Speakers underscored how these trends are felt most acutely in conflict-affected regions such as Palestine and Syria, where schools have been destroyed and educators displaced.

Generations of students have been repeatedly denied their right to learn.

They noted that in such contexts, the erosion of education is not only a developmental loss but also a profound injustice with lasting social, economic, and human costs.