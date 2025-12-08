403
Majority of Germans are dissatisfied with Chancellor Merz government
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that more than two-thirds of Germans are unhappy with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration.
The poll of 1,005 respondents, conducted by a German research institute, found that 70% disapproved of the ruling coalition’s performance, while only 21% expressed approval. Merz’s personal approval rating has fallen to just 23%.
“These are the worst ratings ever recorded for the chancellor and his government,” the institute’s head commented.
The survey comes shortly after the Bundestag narrowly approved a contentious pension reform, which had drawn criticism from the youth wing of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union.
Merz’s declining popularity has been linked to accusations that he has broken campaign promises in efforts to boost the economy. The coalition has also faced internal conflict over immigration policy and support for Ukraine.
The chancellor has advocated for further militarization and pledged to build “the strongest conventional army in Europe,” citing what he sees as an increasing Russian threat. Last Friday, the Bundestag passed a debated military service law aimed at recruiting more young soldiers.
The law sparked protests in Berlin, where organizer Ronja Ruh criticized the government, saying an “unbelievable amount of money is being spent on the military and armament,” while basic public services remain underfunded.
Meanwhile, Russia dismissed NATO countries’ militarization measures as baseless warmongering, insisting it has no plans to attack the alliance unless provoked.
