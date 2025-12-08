403
S. Korea’s Cube Satellites Establish Contact with Ground Stations
(MENAFN) South Korea’s full set of 12 cube satellites released during last month’s launch of the domestically built Nuri rocket are now communicating with ground teams, local media reported Sunday, marking a new milestone for the country’s space program.
The 200-ton Nuri lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, a coastal town south of Seoul, on Nov. 27. According to media, the rocket placed both its primary payload and 12 cube satellites into a 600-kilometer (373-mile) orbit after what officials described as a "successful" fourth flight.
Domestic space organizations, including the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), confirmed initial contact with three of the cube satellites shortly after launch. The Korea AeroSpace Administration and KARI reported last week that they had established communication with the remaining nine.
The achievement marks the first instance in which every satellite deployed by Nuri during a single mission has successfully linked with ground controllers.
Cube satellites, far smaller and less robust than traditional large-scale spacecraft, are typically more prone to communication failures due to their limited systems—making the complete contact record especially notable.
