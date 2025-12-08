'Donald Trump Avenue To Google Steet': Hyderabad Roads To Be Renamed After Global Giants

Telangana state government has revealed an ambitious plan to christen several key city roads in Hyderabad after global icons - from US President Donald Trump to industry titans like Ratan Tata, Google, Microsoft and Wipro. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the stretch running alongside the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will soon be known as 'Donald Trump Avenue', marking a symbolic nod to Indo-US engagement pathways.

Meanwhile, the upcoming greenfield radial road linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Raviryal with the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) will proudly carry the name of business legend Ratan Tata, with the Raviryal interchange already christened 'Tata Interchange' in his honour.

As part of the formal process, the government will approach the Union External Affairs Ministry and the US Embassy to notify them of these naming proposals. Earlier this year, during his address at the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in New Delhi, the chief minister had floated the idea of dedicating major Hyderabad roads to globally renowned corporations.

A significant city stretch is set to be named 'Google Street', celebrating the transformative contributions of Google Maps and the tech giant's global footprint. The road adjoining Google's upcoming Hyderabad campus poised to become its largest outside the United States will take on this prestigious title.

The CMO noted that these naming efforts are part of the government's wider mission to position the state as a beacon of innovation-driven India, reflecting its symbiotic relationship with the world's leading businesses and thinkers.

In continuation of this blueprint, technology giants Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to secure permanent imprints on the city's landscape, with proposals under review for Microsoft Road and Wipro Junction. More roads may soon be dedicated to eminent personalities and influential corporations as the government seeks to reshape Hyderabad's urban map into a tapestry of global excellence.