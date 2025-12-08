Dharmendra 90Th Birth Anniversary: THIS Movie Of The Late Actor Has 12 Remakes Check

Dharmendra is no longer with us. But he has left behind a legacy of more than 300 films. Among them is a film that had the most remakes, 12 in total. On Dharamji's 90th birthday, learn about this film and all its remakes

We're talking about the 1972 film 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar were the leads, with Hema Malini in a double role. This blockbuster led to 12 remakes. Let's look at them...

The Telugu remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was titled 'Ganga Manga'. Released in 1973, Vanisri played the double role. Directed by Tapi Chanakya, it also starred Krishna and Sobhan Babu.

In 1974, Tapi Chanakya also directed the Tamil remake 'Vani Rani', with Vanisri again in the double role. The lead heroes were Sivaji Ganesan and R. Muthuraman.

The first Hindi remake of 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was 'Geeta Mera Naam' in 1974. Sadhana played the double role, with Sunil Dutt and Feroz Khan as the lead heroes. Sadhana also directed the film.

In 1989, director Pankaj Parashar brought 'ChaalBaaz' with Sridevi in the lead. The film starred Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth as heroes. It was an adaptation of 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

The 2001 release 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi' was inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. Kajol played the double role in this film, which was directed by Rahul Rawail.

Many Bollywood films were inspired by 'Seeta Aur Geeta' with male double roles, like 'Jaise Ko Taisa' (1973) with Jeetendra, 'Kishen Kanhaiya' (1990) with Anil Kapoor, and 'Judwaa' (1997) with Salman Khan.

'Seeta Aur Geeta' also inspired international films. This includes the 1987 Pakistani Punjabi film 'Dulari' and a Russian film 'Za Zamena!'. An unauthorized remake was also reportedly made in Bangladesh.

In 2009, the Star Plus show 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was a remake of the film. Created by Sunil Bohra, it starred Anjori Alagh in the double role, with Gaurav Dixit and Cezanne Khan as the leads.