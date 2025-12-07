Jordan, Japan Explore Cooperation In Accreditation, Quality Assurance, Technical Education

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission held discussions on Sunday with a Japanese academic delegation at its headquarters on cooperation in accreditation, quality assurance, and technical and vocational education.The delegation included Suzuka Takeshi from Shikoku University, Sachiko Nakajima, CEO of steAm Inc., Shintaro Tomaru from the Regional Trade Company, and Shoko Mori from Tokyo Metropolitan University and Global Programs Coordinator at steAm Inc., in the presence of Shifa Zghoul and Ahmad Jubran from the Jordanian–Japanese Friendship Association.Youssef Abdallat, commission assistant president, briefed the delegation on the commission's role as the national authority responsible for regulating accreditation and quality assurance across all educational institutions in Jordan, from early childhood and schools to vocational and technical education and higher education institutions.He explained that the commission operates under the National Qualifications Framework, which includes ten levels linking educational outcomes with labor market needs, noting that the framework serves as a standard for curriculum development and building professional competencies according to international standards.Abdallat highlighted the role of sector skills councils in aligning educational programs with the requirements of the national economy and modern economic vision, as well as developing technical and vocational education through dual education models that combine theoretical study with practical training in Jordan.He also outlined Jordan's regional standing in accreditation, pointing to recognition of the commission's standards by international bodies, including the World Federation for Medical Education, which has led to the accreditation of Jordanian medical colleges and several medical faculties in neighboring Arab countries.The delegation toured the commission's electronic laboratory and reviewed its operations and services supporting digital transformation, particularly in technical, vocational, and higher education.Members of the Japanese delegation presented educational and research projects implemented in Japan, including initiatives to economically empower women and educational programs based on the **STEAM** approach integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics with a focus on the ethical use of technology and artificial intelligence.The delegation expressed interest in enhancing institutional cooperation with the commission in experience exchange, building joint programs in technical and vocational education, implementing training projects between educational institutions in both countries, and exploring the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding for academic cooperation in technical, vocational, and higher education, as well as student and faculty exchanges.At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their hope that the visit would open new avenues for Jordanian–Japanese partnership in the education sector, enhance the quality of educational outcomes, and contribute to preparing a qualified human capital capable of competing regionally and internationally.