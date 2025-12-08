403
Trump Says Trade Talks with Canada’s PM, Mexican Leader "Productive"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump characterized his trilateral discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as highly successful following their weekend encounter.
"We met with the prime minister of Canada, president of Mexico, and we spoke for a half hour," Trump informed journalists upon reaching the Kennedy Center on Sunday, describing the exchange as "very good, very productive."
Trade dominated the agenda during Friday's gathering, according to the president's account.
Trump emphasized his positive rapport with America's northern neighbor despite ongoing economic tensions, praising Canada while acknowledging commercial challenges.
"I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs," he stated, noting he has "a great relationship with Canada" and describing them as "very tough traders" while affirming his positive connection with Carney.
"The problem is, Canada makes a lot of things that we don't need because we make them awesome, but we'll work it out," he said, adding "Canada is a special place."
The Washington, DC meeting occurred Friday immediately after the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony—a tournament the three nations will jointly host. Sheinbaum described the gathering as "excellent."
The diplomatic engagement unfolds against deteriorating regional relations now characterized as a trade war. Trump's tariff policies targeting imports from both neighboring countries have escalated tensions, with the administration justifying the measures as necessary to address illegal immigration, fentanyl smuggling, and trade deficits ahead of the 2026 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement review.
Wednesday saw Trump deliver an ultimatum regarding the continental trade pact, stating the US will "either let (it) expire or work out another deal" while accusing both nations of exploiting American interests.
